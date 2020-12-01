Coronavirus California

Coronavirus vaccine: California to receive 327,000 doses in December, Gov. Newsom announces

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the number of coronavirus cases continued to surge across California on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state is set to receive 327,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in December.

"Transparency, equity, and safety will continue to be our top priorities as we begin the distribution process for Phase 1," Newsom said in a tweet about the vaccine, which will be manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
EMBED More News Videos

As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.


Like most vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine -- which is given in two doses over three weeks -- caused mild side effects in its clinical trial. The company did not record any serious safety concerns during the trial.

Meanwhile, about 14,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday alone and more COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized in California than ever before.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday stood at 6.2%.

Newsom said health officials anticipate another large surge in cases within two weeks. Research shows that 12% of new patients will end up being hospitalized.

CDC says some may feel flu-like side effects from COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell after they get a coronavirus vaccine, if one is authorized, members of a CDC advisory committee said.


The governor also said he's considering reinstating a stay-at-home order for all counties in the purple tier as fears grow that ICU beds may soon reach capacity.

"If these trends continue, we're going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action," Newsom said, including "the potential for a stay-at-home order for those regions in purple."

Northern California intensive-care unit beds are projected to fill up fastest, as soon as early December, if current COVID-19 trends continue. In Southern California, ICU beds are projected to meet capacity around mid-to-late December if trends hold.

In Los Angeles County on Monday, a new stay-at-home order went into effect that prohibits people from gathering with others who are members of a different household. The county's playgrounds and card rooms are also closed. No indoor nor outdoor dining is allowed at restaurants, and all retail stores can only open at limited capacity.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News