Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Central CA next week, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11. That means 28 million more Americans will soon become eligible to get their shots.Kids as young as five years old may be able to get the coronavirus vaccine as early as next Wednesday,This new development came with Fresno County's COVID hospitalization rate among the highest in the state. 311 patients were in county hospitals. 85% of them have not been vaccinated.The battlefront against COVID-19 has now moved to the schoolyard.Fresno County's Health Officer was excited to hear the FDA authorized a pediatric vaccine for younger kids.Dr. Rais Vohra said, "This is really going to change a lot of people's situations. Just being able to have holidays differently. The fact that many, many thousands of kids will be at least partially vaccinated by Thanksgiving and fully vaccinated by Christmas. This is really a dream come true for so many thousands of families."But vaccine hesitancy remained strong in Fresno County with just 55% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.Health officials wanted families to know the vaccine is safe for kids.Fresno County Community Health Division Manager Joe Prado said, "The safety of the vaccine, it is safe for our children. You're seeing it in the study sample. You're seeing pretty much consistent type of side effects that you saw in the adult population."Dr. Vohra expected the pediatric vaccine to arrive next week in the valley after the CDC director signs off on the shots for kids 5-11. That was expected to happen Tuesday evening.He continued, "That's going to be about 9% of the state's population, so that's going to add a tremendous amount to the number of eligible people."Fresno County and the state will be assisting any schools that want to host on-campus COVID vaccine clinics.Prado said, "There is a heavy push right now to add vaccine clinics on school sites and so we're going to see how many of our districts are able to support those efforts."The health department already had 15 pediatricians signed up to receive the vaccine and will be working with clinics to establish a steady supply.Dr. Vohra added the timing of the kid's vaccine availability was good because of the county's high infection rate.He indicated we are three weeks away from a holiday surge.