Project aims to encourage Latinos to get their vaccine through power of art and literacy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique project is reaching out to inform and encourage the Latino community to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't already."They are essential workers. Our frontline workers are out there harvesting, so that is why I feel that if they are hesitant that we reach out to them," said actress Marissa Raigoza.Writer, performer, and former United States Poet Laureate, Juan Felipe Herrera, joined a statewide movement called "ACTAvando Contra Covid, activating public health through the traditional arts.He was commissioned to write a poem that went from being a reading piece to a live performance.He recruited a group of local artists who jumped on board and say they didn't think twice about helping."It's very humbling and just an honor," said Raigoza."The message of promoting vaccination is very important to help our communities to not only survive but thrive and to live," said actor Everardo Pedraza.Since May, the act has been airing on the radio. The performers, Everardo Pedraza and Marissa Raigoza, say they had a quick turnaround before their first live show Sunday in Madera but worked hard to make it happen.All of their rehearsal happened via Zoom except one, which occurred at Fresno State."We wanted to take the message where it was needed, the Spanish-speaking community and to really get the message out there," said Pedraza.Their next live performance will be Saturday in Arvin at the La Fiesta Patronal de San Juan event.Marissa says she's thankful to help a program so passionate about helping the Latino community amid the pandemic."It's really moving to see all the moving parts coming together for the one goal of trying to get people on site to get vaccinated," said Raigoza.