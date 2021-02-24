COVID-19 vaccine

Valley restaurant, grocery store workers can get the COVID vaccine starting next week

The wait is just about over for more essential workers to get in line for vaccination.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Essential workers are moving from the checkout line to the front of the vaccine line.

More farm and food workers, including grocery store employees, will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

For Shannon Houston of Tower Health Foods, she says the news is a huge relief.

Throughout the pandemic, Houston says they stayed busy providing health to the community in the form of vitamins and nourishment.

Now, she says her own health can be a priority so she can return to helping others.

"You see hundreds of people, you talk to them, you're rolling the dice. I think it's important people feel safer at work," she says.

Fresno County public health officials on Tuesday announced they were expanding the pool of people eligible to sign up for a vaccine as they're allotted more doses.

This week, the county is expected to receive about 21,000 doses, and they'll go to more than those in the farm and food production sectors.

"Food and ag includes our restaurant workers, grocery workers as well. You'll see our clinic sites open up to those populations next week," says Fresno County Public Health Division Manager Joe Prado.

Charles Chang, the manager of Central Fish in downtown Fresno, says he's excited to not only get the vaccine for himself but that his employees will feel safer coming to work.

"We have employees on furlough that were waiting to get vaccinated to come back because they love working here but don't feel safe with the amount of traffic coming in," he says.

Officials with the California Grocers Association say they've been fighting to get grocery workers to the front of the line, and are helping some locations get approved to turn them into distribution sites.

Those who are eligible can check their status and make an appointment on the state's MyTurn website.

According to the state's criteria, eligible workers include those in pharmacies, convenience stores, or other retail stores that sell food or beverage products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinegrocery storecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
COVID vaccinations expanding to education and ag in Fresno County
Newsom signs CA relief package with $600 stimulus payments
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
At least 1 killed in fiery rollover crash near Coalinga
Fresno officials, law enforcement crack down on illegal street racing
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Housing market booming in Fresno County
COVID vaccinations expanding to education and ag in Fresno County
Show More
Some Fresno restaurants hope to reopen with new state funding
Valley farmers disappointed at low water allocation
Man found dead inside northwest Fresno home, police investigate as homicide
What does senior year look like amid the pandemic?
Newsom signs CA relief package with $600 stimulus payments
More TOP STORIES News