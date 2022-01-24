COVID-19 vaccine

New bill would require COVID-19 vaccine for all CA kids K-12, remove personal belief exemption

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New bill would require COVID-19 vaccine for all CA kids K-12

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A newly proposed bill aims to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations children must have to attend school.

The bill, if signed into law, would overrule Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide mandate.

State Senator Dr. Richard Pan is proposing the Keep Schools Open and Safe Act which would require all students K-12 to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Newsom's mandate does not require the vaccine until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves the shot for children 12 and older.

RELATED: California proposal would let children age 12 and older get vaccines without parents' consent

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved for ages 16 and older, and there is an emergency authorization in place for kids five to 15.

The governor's mandate also allows parents to opt their child out of the vaccine for personal beliefs, among other reasons.

"The Keep Schools Open and Safe Act removes a mandatory personal belief exemption so that our state public health officer is able to take action to increase school vaccination rates to protect students and the community," said Dr. Pan.

The newly proposed bill would require all medically eligible school children to be vaccinated for COVID-19, regardless of approval from the FDA.
It would also remove the option to opt-out due to personal belief.

RELATED: Is 2022 the last year of the COVID pandemic? What experts say could come after omicron wave

"High vaccination rates, along with testing, masks and other safety measures, to halt Covid spread, keeps our schools open and keeps them safe." Dr. Pan said at a press conference Monday.

The only way children would be allowed to attend school without the vaccine is if parents had a medical exemption for their child.

Booster shots are not currently discussed in the bill.

If signed into law, the new requirements would go into effect on January 1, 2023.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniacoronavirus californiaschoolscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
LA Unified requiring students to wear non-cloth face masks
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
COVID testing company sued over alleged scheme
TOP STORIES
1 killed in rollover crash in Madera County
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
Fire damages 2-story townhouse in northwest Fresno
1 severely injured in trailer fire in Winton, officials say
Driver arrested after police chase in Fresno County
Deputies searching for missing man who may have drowned
Show More
Valley firefighters sent to help battle fire in Big Sur
Loved ones grieve for Missy Hernandez at Fresno vigil
PG&E's criminal probation to end amid ongoing safety worries
Fresno's famous 'dancing teacher' appears on Ellen Show
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
More TOP STORIES News