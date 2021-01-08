COVID-19 vaccine

Valley health departments working to keep residents informed on COVID vaccine availability

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Valley health departments continue to vaccinate healthcare workers, a key question arises: when will the vaccine be available for the rest of us?

It's a question without a clear answer, but it's one that Tulare County Public Health wants to answer as soon as they can.

"This pandemic has been very trying and very hard, we understand that, people are ready for this vaccine," said Carrie Monteiro, public information officer for the Tulare County Public Health department.

To help combat some of the frustration of not knowing when ordinary people will be able to get their vaccine - and not knowing who will tell them it's time - the county launched a COVID-19 vaccine interest form.

The form, which can be found and filled out here, allows Tulare County residents the chance to sign up and be notified of key developments with the vaccine, like when it's ready for you and where you can go.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS TULARE COUNTY COVID-19 VACCINE INTEREST FORM

"Then we will, in turn, contact you directly to answer those questions of when it's available and how you can get to a location to get vaccinated," Monteiro said. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom also gave counties the go-ahead to vaccinate all workers in Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan, if they have the spare vaccines.

RELATED: Tulare County starts vaccinating more healthcare workers including dentists, optometrists for COVID-19

The form is live in Tulare County, with more than 5,000 residents already signing up, and a similar resource is currently in the works for Fresno County.

They're currently building tools for doctors to register to vaccinate and for residents to register for vaccine information, similar to what Tulare County is doing, and they hope to roll it out in the next few weeks. Dr. Rais Vohra with the county said, hopefully, you'll be able to get your COVID vaccine where you got your flu shot.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

As both counties finish vaccinating first responders and move into primary care doctors, dentists and other healthcare workers, they'll then be trained to give the vaccine to you down the road.

So while there's not an exact answer to when the vaccine will be available for you, our local health departments are working to make it as seamless as possible when it happens.

"We're in the early stages but hope is on the horizon," Monteiro said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyfresno countycoronavirusfresno countycovid 19 vaccinetulare countycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Mariposa Co. starts administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Tulare County starts vaccinating more healthcare workers for COVID-19
Fresno veterans home administers COVID-19 vaccine
ICU capacities for Central California counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
Legal tenant protection plan could reduce Fresno homelessness
Mariposa Co. starts administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Congress validates Biden's presidential victory
Fresno veterans home administers COVID-19 vaccine
City threatens Tower Theatre over church usage and violations, but could Fresno buy it?
Show More
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
Tulare County starts vaccinating more healthcare workers for COVID-19
Cabinet company build new Clovis facility and looking to hire
More TOP STORIES News