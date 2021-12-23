COVID-19 vaccine

Centro La Familia sees success with vaccination clinics

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Centro La Familia sees success with vaccination clinics

CANTUA CREEK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Centro La Familia is offering COVID-19 vaccines to those who don't have easy access to them.

On Wednesday, the organization held a vaccination clinic in Cantua Creek.

"It's like a Christmas gift, an early Christmas gift," Letitica Fernandez said with a smile.

Fernandez was the first person in line at Centro La Familia's vaccination clinic.

She received her COVID-19 vaccine last week and rolled up her sleeve today for her flu shot, too.

According to Fernandez, living in a rural area makes it hard to receive medical services.

"It's very special that they've taken the time to come out here, so I appreciate it," said Fernandez.

Centro La Familia wants to help more underserved and rural residents, such as Fernandez, which is why the organization has hosted months of vaccination clinics. The clinics include the initial COVID-19 vaccine, booster shot, flu shot and COVID-19 testing.

"It's very important to have these resources out here for them and working around their schedule to make sure that they're also receiving the same services that we're offering in the city," said Diana Vargas, Centro La Familia project manager.

Vargas added that there is a vaccine demand in rural areas.

"We have definitely seen more boosters from the adults," said Vargas. "When it comes to the five to 11-year-olds, the pediatric vaccine, we've seen a lot of children coming out."

Wednesday's clinic also included a $50 gift card for the first 20 people in line, plus a free box of food.

The organization is hosting one more clinic in December. It's happening Thursday, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Lenare Community Center located at 20620 S. Grantland Avenue in Riverdale.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyhealthcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News