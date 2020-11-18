Central CA needs blood donations, here's where you can donate today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Rodeo Association is partnering with the Central California Blood Center for a blood drive on Wednesday.The event will go from 9 am to 5 pm at the Clovis Rodeo Hall. All COVID-19 safety guidelines are in place to help keep donors safe."COVID has really affected our ability to collect (blood). As you can see behind me, we've had to go through different precautions--spaced out donor chairs, spaced out waiting chairs. We sanitize everything before and after each donor. It's really affected us to get donors in the door," said Gordon Halstead with the Central California Blood CenterQualified donors can make an appointment online in advance. Walk-ins are also welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis.