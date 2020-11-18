blood drive

Central CA needs blood donations, here's where you can donate today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Rodeo Association is partnering with the Central California Blood Center for a blood drive on Wednesday.

The event will go from 9 am to 5 pm at the Clovis Rodeo Hall. All COVID-19 safety guidelines are in place to help keep donors safe.

"COVID has really affected our ability to collect (blood). As you can see behind me, we've had to go through different precautions--spaced out donor chairs, spaced out waiting chairs. We sanitize everything before and after each donor. It's really affected us to get donors in the door," said Gordon Halstead with the Central California Blood Center

Qualified donors can make an appointment online in advance. Walk-ins are also welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovisclovisblood driveblood donationseventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DRIVE
Blood donations needed as Valley supply reaches 'extreme low'
Get discount at Big Fresno Fair Drive-Thru Eats by donating blood
Pint for a Pint Blood Drive takes place this weekend
Blood drive held to honor man killed in Fresno in 2017
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Iconic Fresno theater forced to stay closed ahead of the holidays
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Fresno zoo's beloved orangutan loses battle with cancer
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Show More
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Fresno Co.
PG&E appoints Patricia Popp as new CEO
Thousands lose power, including Reedley College, after crash
What Fresno Co. moving back into 'purple' tier means for local gyms
More TOP STORIES News