u.s. & world

Coyote in New Hampshire strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and vehicle

EXETER, N.H. -- A coyote attacked a pair of dogs, bit a woman and skirmished with a vehicle before being killed by a father defending his family on a walk on Monday, police said.

The Kensington Police Department believes the same coyote was responsible for attacking a vehicle on a roadway in Hampton Falls, biting a 62-year-old woman and her dogs on a porch in Kensington, and attacking a family on a walking trail in Exeter.

All three attacks were relatively close together and happened in little more than an hour, Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain said Monday.

Law enforcement officials were searching for the coyote when they got word that it had been killed.

"The coyote came out of the woods and grabbed a child by the jacket. The dad went into protection mode and strangled the coyote," Cain said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game collected the coyote and will test it for rabies. The victims were being treated for rabies as a precaution.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new hampshirewild animalscoyotesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
VIDEO: Stray dog helps kids safely cross the street
Man to run 8 marathons around the world for charity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 juveniles arrested for Fresno's first homicide of 2020
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41
Show More
Man punched in face by four suspects while pumping gas
Buffalo Wild Wings giving away free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Visalia PD search for robbery suspect who swung knife at Macy's employee
Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
More TOP STORIES News