Crab feed fundraiser supporting kids in foster care in Fresno, Madera counties

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An all-you-can-eat crab dinner was held Friday night to help kids in Fresno and Madera counties.

CASA held its 24th annual Crab Feed to raise money to help abused and neglected kids in the foster care system.

The sold-out event also included auction items and games.

Action News' very own Jessica Harrington emceed the event.