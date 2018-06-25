4TH OF JULY

Law enforcement to crackdown on illegal fireworks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Illegal fireworks could be very expensive for people who get caught firing them off this holiday season.

Firefighters from Fresno, Clovis, and Fresno County showed us just how easily fireworks like roman candles can turn dry grass into fast-moving fires.

VIDEO: Illegal fireworks demonstration


Ed Semonious of the Fresno Fire Department said, "Things that leave the ground, any aerial device, those are illegal. The city of Fresno, the city of Clovis, most of the metropolitan area will have enforcement teams out looking for people in violation of the law."

If they catch you, they can arrest you on a misdemeanor and the fines go up to twelve-hundred dollars.

Safe and sane fireworks are available at most of the fireworks stands around town and even though they put off sparks, they're far less dangerous. However, if you throw them or put them on a ladder, that's illegal too.
