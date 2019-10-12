Crane crashes down at high-rise hotel site in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- One person is dead and three others are unaccounted for after a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.

News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.

WATCH: Louisiana Governor gives update on hotel collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Louisiana Governor gives update on building collapse in New Orleans



It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse.

The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianahotelhard rocku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire: 5,100 acres, 40 percent contained
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Loved ones hold candlelit vigil for Sikh community leader Guddi Sidhu
How SoCal wildfire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
Ice Cube concert start time pushed back due to SoCal wildfire traffic delays
Officials say California man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
Fresno FC responds to city statement on efforts to keep team in Fresno
Show More
Man leads Fresno Police on chase, crashes into pole
VIDEO: South Valley kids drive past SoCal wildfire on bus ride home
Man suffers heart attack while trying to battle Saddleridge Fire
Kids hiding their vaping devices in plain sight, county survey says
Clovis PD looks to combat crime with help of Ring doorbell cameras
More TOP STORIES News