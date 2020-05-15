CHP: High-speed chase from Visalia ends in rollover crash on Hwy 168 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he led authorities on a high-speed chase from Tulare County to Fresno County on Friday morning.According to the California Highway Patrol in Fresno, it started around 4:40 a.m. near Visalia.CHP officers tried to pull over a driver for speeding, but the driver refused to stop. Officers chased the driver up Highway 99 but canceled the call once the driver reached Selma.Officials say Fresno County sheriff's deputies also tried to stop the driver on Highway 99, but he continued to speed and merged onto Highway 41 in Fresno.CHP officers in Fresno began pursuing the driver, who reached speeds of up to 95 miles per hour.The chase continued east on Highway 168, until the driver tried to exit on the Ashlan off-ramp and lost control of the vehicle.Officers say the suspect's car overturned several times. The driver suffered minor injuries and is being taken to Community Regional Medical Center.Investigators believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect's name has not been released.