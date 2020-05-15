high-speed chase

CHP: High-speed chase from Visalia ends in rollover crash on Hwy 168 in Fresno

CHP investigators believe the suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he led authorities on a high-speed chase from Tulare County to Fresno County on Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol in Fresno, it started around 4:40 a.m. near Visalia.

CHP officers tried to pull over a driver for speeding, but the driver refused to stop. Officers chased the driver up Highway 99 but canceled the call once the driver reached Selma.

Officials say Fresno County sheriff's deputies also tried to stop the driver on Highway 99, but he continued to speed and merged onto Highway 41 in Fresno.

CHP officers in Fresno began pursuing the driver, who reached speeds of up to 95 miles per hour.

The chase continued east on Highway 168, until the driver tried to exit on the Ashlan off-ramp and lost control of the vehicle.

Officers say the suspect's car overturned several times. The driver suffered minor injuries and is being taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliafresnofresno countytularecrimeduirollover crashchphigh speed chasedui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Police chase ends in Sanger after suspects drive into ditch
19-year-old leads police on high-speed chase, crashes in Visalia
Stolen Land Rover flips on side, trapping suspect after DTLA police chase
Video: Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Nevada, felt in parts of Valley
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Central California coronavirus cases
Police officer injured trying to stop man from hitting cars with skid-steer loader
2 DUI drivers arrested after crash sparks fire in north Fresno building
83-year-old man with dementia missing from his Selma home
Woman killed in solo-crash near Kingsburg
Show More
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in downtown Fresno
How Fresno restaurants are preparing to start serving customers again
Defense attorneys: Don't rush to judgment in Arbery shooting
CA hospitals request $1 billion from state as revenues sharply fall
Fresno Foodmaxx worker tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News