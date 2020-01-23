CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A video captured by an ABC30 insider details the devastating aftermath of that head-on collision on Highway 41 in Kings County.Flames consume an SUV on the side of the road, and a few feet away a big rig is falling into a canal spilling oil and gas into the waterway."It was shortly after the actual collision, the SUV caught on fire," says CHP Officer Ken Bird.Moments later, firefighters put the fire out and found the driver and passenger dead.Bird says somehow, the driver of the SUV veered off the road and into the right shoulder.They made a hard left and overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the semi-trucks path in the opposite lane."Not downscaling at all, it's a tragic situation, but there could have been more vehicles involved," Bird said.The driver of the big rig didn't want to speak on camera but says in the blink of an eye, the car was in front of him.According to the semi driver, he was on his way home to Lemoore and hauling a trailer full of Siracha hot sauce.Crews had to use shovels to dig out his vehicle before they could get it to budge, a process that took several hours.As they worked, Highway 41 was forced to shut down, causing significant delays for travelers.The semi driver was not taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.Detectives are still trying to determine what caused the SUV to lose control in the first place.The identities of the victims have not been released.