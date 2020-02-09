Woman killed in northwest Fresno crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who died in a car crash in northwest Fresno Saturday morning has been identified as 32-year-old Elisa Estrada of Fresno.

Police say she was driving southbound on Valentine, near Ashlan, around 2:00 a.m.

Officers say she lost control of her car and slammed into a brick wall.

She died shortly after the accident. Police are investigating what may have caused the crash.

She was the only person in her car. No one else was injured in the crash.
