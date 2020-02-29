Two dead, three injured in Madera County crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people died, and three others suffered major injuries in a head-on crash in Madera County Saturday morning.

Madera CHP says the collision happened on State Route 145, near Road 38, around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say it took place when a man in a Chrysler driving westbound moved into the eastbound lane. The Chrysler then slammed directly into a Honda traveling eastbound.

After the collision, the Chrysler continued moving off the shoulder of the road through a barbed wire fence and flipped over before bursting into flames.

The Honda spun and stayed in the road, partially blocking the eastbound lane.

Officers said both drivers were dead when they arrived on the scene. Their names are not being released at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The three other passengers from both cars received major injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

SR 145 is now open after being closed for four hours because of the crash.

Authorities say it is unknown if alcohol and or drugs were a factor in the collision.
