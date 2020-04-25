fatal crash

Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members of 48-year-old Guy Shearer, the innocent man killed on Thursday by a runaway driver, say their loss doesn't feel real.

Police say 33-year-old Roger Harris crashed into Shearer's car while Harris was trying to evade authorities.

Shearer's truck was found terribly damaged after the crash.

"There's no tire on the passenger rear end and you can tell that the car had to have spun multiple times," says Jacob Shearer, his son.

According to detectives, Harris led police on a high-speed chase after they pulled him over and saw a gun.

Man killed in crash after police pursuit in central Fresno identified; suspect's name released

Police say he was on drugs and driving against traffic in central Fresno when he crashed head-on into Shearer.

The impact killed him instantly.

His eldest son Jacob found out through his brother. He couldn't accept the words coming out of his mouth.

Police say after the crash, Harris tried running away, but ended up collapsing from his injuries.

Officials say Harris is a known gang member with 26 prior arrests ranging from aggravated assault and domestic violence to terrorist threats.

In 2006 he was involved in a shootout with police.

"If you didn't stop, you have no remorse and I hope you don't think that anybody else has any for you," says Jacob.

Police chief Andy Hall believes the gun Harris had was used in at least two prior shootings in the Fresno area.

"This is just an unfortunate situation where we have to go out and arrest the same people over and over for the same violations when they get released from the justice system," he says.

Jacob says his father was a hard-working
