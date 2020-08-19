1 killed after 3-vehicle Fresno County crash involving big rig

One person has been killed and another is in the hospital with major injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a big rig in Fresno County.

The crash, involving two vehicles along with the big rig, happened on Highway 180 and Chateau Fresno about 1:40 pm.


CHP officers say the first vehicle was heading west on Hwy 180 and slowing down to turn south on Chateau Fresno. The driver of the big rig, also heading west on Hwy 180, didn't see the car was slowing and veered to the left at the last minute, right in the path of another vehicle traveling east.

The passenger in the eastbound vehicle was killed and the driver was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.


Authorities are investigating the incident.
