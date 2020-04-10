fatal crash

1 killed, 1 injured after semi-truck crashes into Merced homeless encampment

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed and another injured after a semi-truck crashed into a homeless encampment on Wednesday night in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 north of Childs Avenue.

Officials say the semi-truck collided with a Cadillac and drove off the highway. The truck hit Crystal Geer, 38, and an unidentified man while they were sleeping at the encampment.

The man died at the scene, and Greer was treated for minor injuries.

Both drivers were not injured, and neither is facing charges at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedchpmercedfatal crashhighway 99crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Man falls off highway to avoid truck in deadly crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News