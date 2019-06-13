crash

Crash knocks out power to 800 people in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power has been restored to about 800 people after they were left in the dark when an SUV crashed into a power pole in Southwest Fresno.

A Fresno police officer saw the driver of a white suburban lose control and hit a pole with a transformer at Jensen and Lotus around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The pole was knocked off its base and was hanging in midair by its wires.

Additional officers arrived and checked out the driver.

He was not hurt and was given a field sobriety test before being taken into custody.

PG&E crews worked overnight on the repairs and had all power restored within about four hours.

As a safety precaution during the electrical work, Fresno Police also blocked off the nearby Highway 41 off-ramp to Jensen Avenue.
