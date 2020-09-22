crash

1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

Officials say the semi-truck collided with a vehicle on Highway 145 near Ashlan Avenue.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County on Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.

Officials say the semi-truck collided with a vehicle on Highway 145 near Ashlan Avenue just before 6 am.

Further information regarding the crash was not immediately available.

Highway 145 at Ashlan Avenue is closed to traffic while officers investigate.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
