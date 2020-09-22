1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

Biola/Kerman: State Route 145 CLOSED at Ashlan Ave due to vehicle collision involving semi-truck. Northbound diverted at Dakota Ave, Southbound diverted at Ashlan. No ETO pic.twitter.com/qwozA96RRe — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) September 22, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County on Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.Officials say the semi-truck collided with a vehicle on Highway 145 near Ashlan Avenue just before 6 am.Further information regarding the crash was not immediately available.Highway 145 at Ashlan Avenue is closed to traffic while officers investigate.