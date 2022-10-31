People injured in rollover crash near Kings Canyon and Clovis in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were injured in a rollover crash near Kings Canyon and Clovis in Southeast Fresno.

It happened just before 4 am Monday at Kings Canyon and Clovis.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but it appears two SUVs crashed into each other in the intersection and then hit a business. It is unoccupied and under renovation.

It's not known exactly what led up to the crash.

The road is now clear and open to traffic.

