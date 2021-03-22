3 hospitalized after crash on NB Highway 41 near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were hospitalized after a crash on Highway 41 near downtown Fresno on Monday morning.The collision happened shortly before 7:00 am along the northbound lanes of the Highway near Tulare Street.The California Highway Patrol says a man was walking on the highway lanes and was hit by a Toyota pickup truck. An oncoming Nissan pickup truck then collided with the back of the Toyota.Officers say the pedestrian, who is believed to be a man in his 40s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with major injuries. He is currently in critical condition.The two drivers had minor to moderate injuries and were also taken to the hospital.Two of the northbound lanes of Highway 41 were closed, but officers are expecting to reopen them to traffic shortly.Drivers are advised of traffic in the area.