crash

3 hospitalized after crash on NB Highway 41 near downtown Fresno

Three people were hospitalized after a crash on Highway 41 near downtown Fresno on Monday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were hospitalized after a crash on Highway 41 near downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 7:00 am along the northbound lanes of the Highway near Tulare Street.

The California Highway Patrol says a man was walking on the highway lanes and was hit by a Toyota pickup truck. An oncoming Nissan pickup truck then collided with the back of the Toyota.

Officers say the pedestrian, who is believed to be a man in his 40s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with major injuries. He is currently in critical condition.

The two drivers had minor to moderate injuries and were also taken to the hospital.

Two of the northbound lanes of Highway 41 were closed, but officers are expecting to reopen them to traffic shortly.

Drivers are advised of traffic in the area.

Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtowntrafficcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
1 killed, 2 severely injured Fresno County crash
1 killed in crash near Porterville, CHP says
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
1 killed, 2 severely injured Fresno County crash
Blacks have received only 3% of vaccine doses in CA
Large fire destroys building in southwest Fresno
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Protesters gather at Tower Theatre after court allows sale
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
Show More
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say
Tulare County man welcomed home after beating COVID-19
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno identified
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Vigil held in Fresno to remember victims in Atlanta shootings
More TOP STORIES News