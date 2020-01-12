VIDEO: Van drives into Seattle-area Ross and hits customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New surveillance video from inside a Ross store shows a van driving into the store and hitting customers.

A couple with their 10-month-old child stood right inside the door when the van came crashing in and smashed into them.

The mother braced her child in her arms and everybody walked away alive.

Investigators say the video helps them piece together what was going on at the time of the crash.

The baby suffered minor injuries while her parents were hurt badly enough that they haven't gone back to work in the four weeks since the crash.

Investigators arrested the driver and they say he was supposed to be the getaway driver for his girlfriend, who was trying to shoplift at the Seattle-area store.
