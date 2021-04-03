Local cookie business expanding delivery services

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're a cookie-lover living in Clovis -- it's time to break out that glass of milk and celebrate.A local business is sending fresh, warm cookies right to your door after expanding its delivery boundaries.Crave Cookies is also adding a new storefront at the El Paseo shopping center in northwest Fresno.The location is set to open later this month.With the new shop -- Crave can now deliver its sweet treats all across the Fresno area.The gourmet cookies are made fresh every single day with flavors switching up every week.The company says it is looking to hire some new drivers as it expands delivery services -- so shoot them a call if you're interested in getting some cash along with those cookies.