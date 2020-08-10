Create Studio Fresno offering virtual art classes during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local arts and crafts studio is shifting gears to offer virtual courses during the coronavirus pandemic.Create Studio Fresno has had a spot in the M Street Art Complex since 2017, but it's not big enough to hold classes with appropriate social distancing.So now the courses are all online instead..."A lot of customers in Fresno are still able to join in the fun online," said Rina Gonzales.Classes are held on Zoom on the second Saturday and last Friday of each month.Those interested in purchasing arts and crafts kits can still do so online.