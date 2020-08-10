art

Create Studio Fresno offering virtual art classes during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local arts and crafts studio is shifting gears to offer virtual courses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Create Studio Fresno has had a spot in the M Street Art Complex since 2017, but it's not big enough to hold classes with appropriate social distancing.

So now the courses are all online instead...

"A lot of customers in Fresno are still able to join in the fun online," said Rina Gonzales.

Classes are held on Zoom on the second Saturday and last Friday of each month.

Those interested in purchasing arts and crafts kits can still do so online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno downtownartbusinessfresnocovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
Today marks 25 years since death of Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia
Tour Houston's most Insta-worthy murals!
Third Ward mortuary art brings comfort to grieving families
Teen transforms wooden pallets for families in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare
California's public health director abruptly resigns
Man shot in the head in central Fresno
1 dead after Baltimore gas explosion levels 3 homes
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Man killed when gunfire erupts after argument in Sanger
Show More
Man breaks into Porterville house, attacks resident with bat
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News