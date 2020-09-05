Creek Fire grows to 36,000 acres; 150 being rescued from Mammoth Pool Reservoir, many injured

Updated information for MCI incident: So far, 63 people rescued by military helicopters and delivered to FYI, 2 severely injured patients, 10 moderately injured and 51 others with minor or no injuries. Aircraft are returning to continue rescue operations. Unknown how many more. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 6, 2020

Approx 150 sheltering-in-place at #mammothpool with 10 injuries reported. All are safe at this time. @Cal_OES is coordinating air and ground crew rescue. Reunification point will be announced when it is established. Please avoid area. #fire #CreekFire #newsrelease pic.twitter.com/T0okNaShEJ — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 6, 2020

#CreekFire Thank you for being patient, we are releasing information as it becomes available. We are urging the public to be prepared to evacuate, and evacuate early. Please visit https://t.co/eOnQ6reUZD for more information. Please, like, share and follow us. pic.twitter.com/jYdiG8bzHR — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 6, 2020

#CreekFire Mandatory Evacuations in Madera County:



- Cascadel Woods

- Kinsman Flat Subdivision.

- Mammoth Pool

- Whiskey Falls

- Clover Meadow

- Arnold Meadows

- Minarets

- All campgrounds off Minarets Road

- All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 5, 2020

Huntington Lake

Camp Sierra

Big Creek

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A massive rescue operation is underway at Mammoth Pool Reservoir, where around 150 people have been trapped by the Creek Fire and at least 12 of them have severe or moderate injuries.Fire and law enforcement agencies from Fresno County and Madera County, as well as members of the National Guard, are at the scene.Blackhawk helicopters and at least one Chinook have been flying the patients to the National Guard base at the airport where ambulance crews are helping triage and take the injured to local hospitals, including the Community Regional Medical Center.Authorities say the aircraft are returning to continue their rescue operations, but it's unknown how many more people will need to be flown to safety.As of 10:30 pm, around 63 people have been rescued, Fresno Fire tweeted. Two of those people are severely injured and 10 are moderately injured.Earlier in the day, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said the trapped people are sheltering at Mammoth Pool Boat Launch because there was no safe evacuation route..One of the people who was flown into Fresno is Ashley Wagner.She was not hurt, but she was airlifted to safety because she has an infant.Wagner and two family members and a friend were trapped by the flames in Logan's Meadow behind Wagner's Store where they waited out the fire.She said the store that was run by her aunt has been destroyed, saying, "My family's history just went up in flames."The store had been serving the community since 1957.Over the course of Saturday, the Creek Fire exploded to 36,000 acres with 0% containment. There's no official word yet on the number of structures that may be damaged or destroyed, but an estimated 3,000 are still threatened.The fire is located northeast of Shaver Lake near the communities of Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.The blaze forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities.On Saturday night, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue declared a local emergency, which will go to the Governor's office after being ratified by the Board of Supervisors.Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have also been knocking on doors and telling people to leave, or be prepared to, since Friday night.Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:Eastbound Highway 168 at the four-line in Prather is closed to all motorists.