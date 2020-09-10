Creek Fire: 175,893 acres now burned with 0% containment, latest evacuations issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

The fire started near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake but has quickly spread. CAL FIRE officials say they do not expect to have fire contained until October 15. Scroll down for a list of evacuation orders in Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties.
Thursday, September 10
CAL FIRE officials say damage inspectors are still going through Fresno County as firefighters continue to work contain the blaze. In Madera County, firefighters are still seeing fire activity.
The Creek Fire, along with five other large wildfires currently burning in the state, have been listed as 20 of the largest wildfires in California's history, CAL FIRE said.
A second air attack team was grounded due to the heavy smoke. The aircraft dropped more than 100,000 gallons of flame retardant on Wednesday, officials say.
The first air attack plane flew over the fire but couldn't recommend any drops because of high pressure holding the smoke cover.
Air quality forecast for Thursday is unhealthy for everyone in every county due to smoke from the Creek Fire. ABC30 meteorologist Madeline Evans said wind from the northeast will push in more smoke through the day and high pressure will keep it sitting over the Valley floor.
The County of Fresno also passed an emergency proclamation on Thursday, passed with a 5-0 vote. The county is in need of emergency financial help as the Creek Fire continues to burn.
On Thursday, the Clovis Rodeo said their grounds had reached capacity for taking in livestock and large animals. Anyone who needs to shelter large animals can bring them to the Fresno Fairgrounds. Click here for more information.
Wednesday, September 9
Fire crews were working to produce a containment line from the San Joaquin River toward Castle Peak on Wednesday morning, CAL FIRE said.
During a briefing on Wednesday night, fire officials detailed the efforts underway to protect homes and addressed concerns from evacuees on when they'll be able to return.
For now, authorities said the thousands of residents forced out by flames should prepare to spend weeks away from their houses.
Special teams of sheriff's deputies and officers are assigned to patrol neighborhoods and prevent looting.
Firefighters are working around the clock doing burning operations between the main fire and containment lines to stop the flames from spreading to neighborhoods.
One area of concern is near Bass Lake, where bulldozers are currently cutting lines to protect nearby communities in case the fire spreads.
Tuesday, September 8
Helicopters landed at the Army National Guard base in Fresno with dozens of people who were stranded in China Peak and Lake Edison on Tuesday morning.
More evacuation orders were also issued for parts of Fresno County.
On Tuesday evening, the county said around 30,000 people had been evacuated.
In a press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the airlift operations and the rescues made over the weekend in Mammoth Pool.
"We talk about grit. We talk about determination. We talk about people that are committed to their job," Gov. Gavin Newsom said of the rescue operations in a press conference. "That was demonstrated by an act of real courage over the course of the weekend."
Scroll down to find the latest evacuations orders and warnings in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties.
Monday, September 7
During a press conference on Monday, fire officials said 200 people are currently stuck in the Sierra National Forest across four different temporary refuge areas.
Officials urged people to be prepared and proactive when it comes to evacuation orders.
They also said that there are two separate incident command teams working the Creek Fire: one is a federal team that is handling the north side of the blaze and another is working the south side of the fire into Fresno County.
Sunday, September 6
The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.
On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.
FRESNO COUNTY
Here are all the areas under MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS in Fresno County:
(The most recent evacuation orders are listed at the top.)
An Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Fresno County has set up an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.
Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Fresno County:
(The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MADERA COUNTY
Here are all the areas under MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS in Madera County:
(The most recent evacuation orders are listed at the top.)
An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Madera County's Red Cross evacuation center has been moved to the Mariposa fairgrounds.
Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Madera County:
(The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Here are all the areas under an EVACUATION WARNING in Mariposa County:
(The most recent evacuation warnings are listed at the top.)
