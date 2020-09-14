Creek Fire: 212,744 acres burned with 10% containment, latest evacuations issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

EVACUATION ZONE MAP: Click here to see the current evacuation zone for the Creek Fire
Scroll down for a list of evacuation orders in Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties.
Monday, September 14
The Creek Fire grew overnight to 212,744 acres and is 10% contained, CAL FIRE said on Monday morning.
Firefighters say heavy smoke from the Castle Fire, part of the SQF Complex Fire, in Tulare County drifted north over the Creek Fire on Sunday. The smoke settled into lower elevations on Sunday night and many woke up to a thick haze on Monday morning.
Crews say winds are expected to be moving the Creek Fire flames into the deep canyons. Damage assessment was 36% as of Monday morning.
EVACUATION ORDERS
Fresno County: Tollhouse, Bourrough Valley, Cold Springs Rancheria, Pittman Hill from Humphreys Station to Sample Road
Madera County: Bass Lake (including Wishon, Bass Lake Annex and Manzanita), North Fork
An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
EVACUATION WARNINGS
Fresno County: Watts Valley Road (from Pittman Hill to Maxon Road), Maxon Road (to Trimmer Springs Road), Prather, South of Little Sandy / Lodge Rd. North East of Tollhouse Rd. North of Millerton Rd. / Nicholas Rd. East Auberry Rd.
Madera County: Oakhurst, O'Neals, Walker Grade, Chukchansi, Indian Lakes, Coarsegold east of Highway 41, Road 274 between Road 331 and Road 222 including Cowboy's Trail, Road 222 between Road 274 and just east of Road 331 before the docks, Road 422, John West, Upper Road 426
Mariposa County: Fish Camp
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
Sunday, September 13
The Creek Fire surpassed 200,000 acres on Sunday and containment over the wildfire grew to 10%.
The sheriff's office reduced evacuation orders to warnings for some properties in the Bass Lake and North Fork areas. Warnings were lifted for much of the Highway 41 corridor between Road 200 and Bass Lake Road.
At least six homes have been destroyed in Madera County, along with more than 365 structures in Fresno County.
Saturday, September 12
During a briefing on Saturday evening, officials said the containment of the Creek Fire has grown to 8% and the acreage remains at 196,667. They say crews have been successful with adding new lines along the ground, but this is the fourth straight day with no air attack due to the thick smoke.
No new evacuation orders or warnings have been issued, but the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it arrested three people for driving through roadblocks.
The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it can now confirm at least six homes have burned, and those owners have been notified.
Friday, September 11
During a briefing on Friday evening, officials said the wildfire has grown to 182,225 acres with 6% containment. There were 1,811 firefighters battling it.
They said 17% of 4,900 structures in the fire area had been inspected and provided a breakdown of how many had been impacted. Seven single-family homes have been damaged and 92 destroyed, two businesses have been damaged and five destroyed, and five outbuildings have been damaged and 139 destroyed.
Most of the buildings damaged or destroyed are in Fresno County, officials said. One person has been arrested for driving through a roadblock.
Fire officials say it will likely be weeks until the evacuees can return home.
Thursday, September 10
Firefighters gained 6% containment over the 175,893-acre Creek Fire on Thursday. During a briefing on that evening, officials said it was the first day firefighters were on the offense instead of the defense, calling it a 'turning point' in their fight against the flames.
Earlier in the day, a second air attack team was grounded due to the heavy smoke. The aircraft dropped more than 100,000 gallons of flame retardant on Wednesday, officials say.
The County of Fresno also passed an emergency proclamation on Thursday, passed with a 5-0 vote.
Wednesday, September 9
The Creek Fire grew to 166,965 acres with 0% containment on Wednesday. During a briefing on Wednesday night, fire officials detailed the efforts underway to protect homes and addressed concerns from evacuees on when they'll be able to return.
For now, authorities said the thousands of residents forced out by flames should prepare to spend weeks away from their houses.
One area of concern is near Bass Lake, where bulldozers are currently cutting lines to protect nearby communities in case the fire spreads.
Tuesday, September 8
The Creek Fire grew to 152,833 acres with 0% containment on Tuesday.
Helicopters landed at the Army National Guard base in Fresno with dozens of people who were stranded in China Peak and Lake Edison on Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday evening, the county said around 30,000 people had been evacuated. In a press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the airlift operations and the rescues made over the weekend in Mammoth Pool.
Monday, September 7
The Creek Fire grew to 135,523 acres on Monday with 0% containment. During a press conference, fire officials said 200 people were stuck in the Sierra National Forest across four different temporary refuge areas.
Officials urged people to be prepared and proactive when it comes to evacuation orders. There are two separate incident command teams working the Creek Fire: one is a federal team that is handling the north side of the blaze and another is working the south side of the fire into Fresno County.
Sunday, September 6
The fast moving Creek Fire grew to 73,278 acres on Sunday with 0% containment.
The wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.
On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.
