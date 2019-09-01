wildfire

Creek Fire: 680 acres, 40 percent contained, CAL FIRE Tulare Co. says

The Creek Fire broke out Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek and Lomitas Drive east of Woodlake. (CAL FIRE Tulare Unit)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters continue to battle the 680-acre Creek Fire in Tulare County, the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit says.

The wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek and Lomitas Drive east of Woodlake. As of Sunday, crews have 40% containment.

CAL FIRE Tulare officials say no structures are currently threatened, but forward progress of the flames has not been stopped. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
