wildfire

Creek Fire: 756 acres, 80 percent contained, CAL FIRE Tulare Co. says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters continue to battle the 756-acre Creek Fire in Tulare County, the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit says.

The wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek and Lomitas Drive east of Woodlake. Monday crews said they have 80% containment.

Crews from the LA County Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department and CDCR are also assisting with the blaze.

CAL FIRE Tulare officials say no structures are currently threatened, but forward progress of the flames has not been stopped. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countytularewoodlakewildfiretulare countycal fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires
Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M to fight Amazon fires
Football helps heal town ravaged by deadly wildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 bodies found after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Rescue crews searching for man who went missing in the Kings River
A Madera craft rescued the 5 crew members of the California boat fire
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
Fresno Rescue Mission asking for canned goods as supplies run low
Show More
30 arrested in Fresno area for DUI during Labor Day weekend, CHP says
Fresno non-profit aims to help kids with special needs get medical equipment
Sister of DUI driver says she wants others to learn from her brother's mistake
Woman shelters 97 dogs in her home as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
More TOP STORIES News