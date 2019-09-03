Creek Fire: 756 acres, 80 percent contained, CAL FIRE Tulare Co. says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters continue to battle the 756-acre Creek Fire in Tulare County, the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit says.The wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek and Lomitas Drive east of Woodlake. Monday crews said they have 80% containment.Crews from the LA County Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department and CDCR are also assisting with the blaze.CAL FIRE Tulare officials say no structures are currently threatened, but forward progress of the flames has not been stopped. No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.