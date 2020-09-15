Creek Fire

Fresno Fairgrounds housing over 400 animals displaced by the Creek Fire

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Staff at the Fresno Fairgrounds are working around the clock to care for hundreds of animals displaced by the Creek Fire. In fact, there's a set schedule these days at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

"They're getting fed at 8 am and we feed at 5 pm," said Asst. Ag Commissioner Rusty Lantsberger. "The animals that we can, we're getting them out and walking them around, getting some exercise in them."

After all, it's not easy feeding, cleaning and caring for hundreds of animals, big and small.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Here's how you can help people, first responders impacted by massive wildfire

"Making sure they're healthy each day and they're managed," explained Lantsberger. "We have a vet on standby, if they need anything."

Staff say the long days and extra hours are worth it, as long as evacuees know their animals are being cared for.

"We just want people to know if their animals are here, they're being looked at all day long," added Lantsberger. "We're making sure they have been fed and water and are safe."

Over 550 animals are temporarily calling the Fairgrounds home, but staff say they're still only 5% full.

"Our doors are open," said Lantsberger. "We have staff set up here."

Right now, the priority is making sure all animal evacuation sites have the resources they need.

"We're kind of trying to supply them as well, because everyone seems to have come here," added Lantsberger. "We have storage, we have security, just trying to make sure everything is tracked and gets out as needed."

The Fresno Fairgrounds is accepting food and cash donations for the animal care. To donate or get details on volunteering visit the Central California Animal Disaster Team Website.

Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoanimal rescuebig fresno faircreek firewildfirefire rescue
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Air quality unhealthy for all today due to wildfire smoke
KLSD raises thousands of dollars for Creek Fire victims
Creek Fire: "It's just so smoky" Fresno resident shares experience of living in smoke-filled Central Valley
Experts warn of 'disaster fatigue' in wake of Creek Fire, COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 212,744 acres burned with 10% containment
SQF Complex Fire: Evacuation orders issued for Three Rivers area
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
Air quality unhealthy for all today due to wildfire smoke
Experts warn of 'disaster fatigue' in wake of Creek Fire, COVID-19
Creek Fire: "It's just so smoky" Fresno resident shares experience of living in smoke-filled Central Valley
Fresno Co. releases schedule for free vaccination clinics
Show More
2021 World Ag Expo cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
ABC30 broadcast signal disrupted, tune to channel 26.7
Biden blasts Trump over climate change, West Coast fires
Missing Merced woman found alive inside crashed car
Firefighters battling Creek Fire surprised by Oakhurst hotel staff
More TOP STORIES News