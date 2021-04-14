Valley officials partner with business to protect homes in Creek Fire burn scar

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County residents impacted by the Creek Fire are getting extra protection in burn scar areas damaged by the devastating blaze.The Madera County Office of Emergency Services has partnered with an erosion control company for a slope stabilization project in North Fork.The goal is to take a proactive approach against the threat of debris flow to prevent future mud or landslides from threatening the area.SOX Erosion Solutions will now aid the county in setting up perimeter fencing specifically designed for erosion control in the areas that could be threatened by mudslides.The company also donated half of those supplies themselves to protect North Fork residents."In partnering with Madera County, we felt it was important to use this type of technology to successfully mitigate the risks and the hazards they're dealing with here," said George Deussen with the company."We take a lot of pride in supporting our communities and recognizing good partnerships like this are what it takes to deal with these challenges. Especially in California it's a lot of load on these communities so we're happy to support them."The fencing technology is reusable so once the threat has passed in the burn scar areas in North Fork, the county and erosion company will be able to move it to a new area with a greater need.Installation of the fencing began Tuesday and will continue in the days to come.