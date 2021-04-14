Creek Fire

Valley officials partner with business to protect homes in Creek Fire burn scar

EMBED <>More Videos

How officials are protecting homes in Creek Fire burn scar

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County residents impacted by the Creek Fire are getting extra protection in burn scar areas damaged by the devastating blaze.

The Madera County Office of Emergency Services has partnered with an erosion control company for a slope stabilization project in North Fork.

The goal is to take a proactive approach against the threat of debris flow to prevent future mud or landslides from threatening the area.

SOX Erosion Solutions will now aid the county in setting up perimeter fencing specifically designed for erosion control in the areas that could be threatened by mudslides.



The company also donated half of those supplies themselves to protect North Fork residents.

"In partnering with Madera County, we felt it was important to use this type of technology to successfully mitigate the risks and the hazards they're dealing with here," said George Deussen with the company.

"We take a lot of pride in supporting our communities and recognizing good partnerships like this are what it takes to deal with these challenges. Especially in California it's a lot of load on these communities so we're happy to support them."

The fencing technology is reusable so once the threat has passed in the burn scar areas in North Fork, the county and erosion company will be able to move it to a new area with a greater need.

Installation of the fencing began Tuesday and will continue in the days to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countydisaster reliefcreek firemadera county
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
New agreement brings hope for fire reduction in scars of Creek Fire
1 Year Later: The investigation into the cause of the Creek Fire
1 year after Creek Fire, Mountain community gathers in Shaver Lake
Community members grab chainsaws to protect Shaver Lake from wildfires
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News