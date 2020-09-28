Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return

By
SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the areas around Shaver Lake begin to repopulate, local businesses are preparing for residents - and eventually visitors - to return.

"We are already getting phone calls, today and yesterday we had so many, just asking if we were already open," said Angelina Cox. She and Lauren Patino were hard at work this weekend cleaning the Hungry Hut.

"When we came back, we pulled out the whole kitchen, all the grills, burners and everything and it was kinda nasty, but it was worth it," Cox said. The store has been empty for weeks after the town was evacuated due to the Creek Fire.

To help businesses prepare for customers to return, firefighters have been helping to clear trash and spoiled produce from the stores.

"We'll stop by every store and every business and we'll ask them, how can we help you guys," said Captain Emmanuel of Chavez with the Fresno Fire Department.

"They've just been so happy to see us there and we've been received with hugs and they're just so grateful to see us there."

"We want to put out a very big, big thank you out to all the firefighters, all the first responders, all the police, everybody," said Randi Terrio. She manages Bob's Market in Shaver Lake and has been helping prep the store for reopening. At this time, there's no date for a reopen, but they're getting ready for returning residents.

"People really love the Shaver area and they want to show their support, which I appreciate," she said.

Fire crews will be continuing to work with local businesses and helping them reopen in the coming days. Evacuation orders in parts of Shaver Lake have been lifted. For an up-to-date list of evacuation orders, click here.

Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shaver lakesmall businesscreek fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 302,870 acres burned with 39% containment
Creek Fire: 292,830 acres burned with 39% containment
Creek Fire: 291,426 acres burned with 39% containment
Creek Fire: Fresno County residents who lost home re-enter area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: 302,870 acres burned with 39% containment
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
SQF Complex Fire: 150,266 acres burned, 49% contained
2 shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Lemoore police investigating city's first homicide of 2020
13-year-old boy starts organization to give back to Fresno community
Show More
Sixth inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from COVID-19 complications
Man shot and killed after verbal argument in northeast Fresno
Man in his 40's killed while riding bike in Clovis
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
Man killed after altercation at Parlier apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News