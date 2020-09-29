Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Crews navigate challenging weather, terrain

Many more fire evacuees will return to their neighborhoods for the first time tomorrow to see if their homes were destroyed or spared by the Creek Fire.
By
SIERRA HIGH SCHOOL, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creek Fire Captain PIO Chris Vestal and other fire crews want nothing more than to get people back in their homes safely.

As repopulation efforts continue, Vestal says there's no reported growth in the acreage of the Creek Fire.

"We are back to making good progress and we are holding the existing control and containment lines," he says.

On the virtual public briefing on Monday night, officials said there's been poor humidity recovery in combination with warmer temperatures.

But Vestal says they've had great visibility and were able to get aircraft up to drop both water and retardant.

"We always need our air resources and one of the problems we've had on this fire has been the visibility - that dense smoke layers and really that inversion that's prevented visibility where an aircraft can fly," he says.

Sometimes, fire officials actually have to let the fire burn in some areas.

"Our bulldozers and hand crews can't climb all the mountains and some of the steep terrain, so sometimes we have to push the fire out a little bit wider to get to the containment and control lines we want them to be at," says Vestal.

On Tuesday, residents at Huntington Lake will be allowed to access to their properties for the first time.

Vestal says he hopes for a sense of normalcy to return for those who had to evacuate.

"We want to give them that chance of being themselves again and quite frankly, nothing better for us than to leave this area at some point knowing that they are well on their way to resuming their life as normal as can be."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymadera countydisaster reliefdisastercreek firewildfireweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 304,640 acres burned with 39% containment
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Valley woman designs special T-shirt to help Creek Fire evacuees
Creek Fire: Water deliveries from dams might be affected due to evacuations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-year-old Fresno girl diagnosed with rare brain cancer
Creek Fire: 304,640 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,744 acres burned, 54% contained
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Detectives searching for attempted kidnapper in Porterville
Man shot to death in west central Fresno
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Show More
SQF Complex: Homeowners hope for federal aid to help recovery
Valley air about to get worse as wildfire smoke has nowhere to go
Fresno County investing millions to build new sheriff substation
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Microsoft sees service improvements after outage
More TOP STORIES News