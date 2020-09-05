Creek Fire: Evacuations ordered for Huntington Lake, Big Creek as fire grows to 2,000 acres, Highway 168 closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 168 is closed at Auberry Road Saturday morning as a fire burned near Shaver Lake, closing the area normally popular with tourists during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Forest Service officials say the fire, which they have named the Creek Incident, is burning in the Big Creek area between Shaver and Huntington Lakes.

Camp Sierra has been evacuated and evacuations are underway for the Big Creek community. Evacuations have also been ordered for all of Huntington Lake, and Kinsman Flat, Rock Creek and Fish Creek in Madera County.

No one will be allowed past the top of the 4-lane except for law enforcement and fire personnel.

The fire has scorched at least 2,000 acres and is threatening structures in the area.

Visitors already in town are being allowed to stay but could be told to evacuate if the fire spreads.

Shaver Lake has also been closed to everyone except law enforcement.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
