Creek Fire

Creek Fire victims receive funds from local non-profits, FEMA to rebuild

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Robert Diaz hoped to spend the winter in the home he recently purchased in Shaver Lake.

However, not much is left of that home after the Creek Fire tore through it.

He's been getting help from the United Way with expenses and recently received some funds from FEMA to start rebuilding.

Diaz is one of more than two dozen families getting help from the United Way, and organization officials say they were at risk of homelessness.

They are assisting the families with direct funds and finding more temporary housing.

"As we move into the rebuilding phase, we're moving into cleaning up, or rebuilding, or putting a down payment on a new place to live. We've only begun to scratch the surface on those that need help. Some people need $100 and some people need thousands. We have a lot of people we need to help," says Lindsay Callahan, CEO of United Way Fresno and Madera.

FEMA is also offering additional help to several counties, including Fresno and Madera counties, with funding to help clean up the devastation.

"The public assistance program is there to help infrastructure, road, bridges, help with debris removal," says FEMA spokesperson Briana Summer Fenton.

So Far, FEMA has approved 217 individual assistance applications to help rebuild.

United Way says they still have a long road to recovery and will be holding a fundraiser on Giving Tuesday that will be dedicated to helping Creek Fire victims like Diaz in their long road to recovery.
