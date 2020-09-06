Creek Fire: Families forced to adjust Labor Day plans, temporary evacuation sites in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Creek Fire burns in Fresno and Madera Counties, some have been forced to leave their homes and others adjust their Labor Day weekend plans.Mark Coleman was at his Big Creek vacation home when he saw the flames and decided it was time to go."To have this coming up the canyon at you is very startling," he said.Before he packed his bags and took off, he took some proactive measures to protect his and his neighbor's property."We got the hoses out and sprayed down the neighborhood just in an abundance of caution," he said.Jason Erickson was evacuated by authorities. He and his family were planning to spend the holiday weekend at their cabin in Big Creek.He says the smoke was horrible."As soon as I opened the door to the sheriff's, it hit me in the face," he said. "All the smoke, the smell."Erickson and his family got out of there quickly and were able to avoid traffic.As people left the area, Highway 168 was backed up for miles."Get out, I wanted to scream that to everybody," Erickson said. "Just get out."Two evacuations sites have been established. One is at Foothill Elementary in Prather, and another is at North Fork Elementary in North Fork.A location in Oakhurst is on standby."As this continues to evolve, we are determining where it is best to position our volunteers where it is safest," says Nicole Maul with the American Red Cross.The Central California Animal Disaster Team is also helping evacuees with their pets.The coronavirus has changed some procedures at evacuation shelters. People must wear masks and social distance.