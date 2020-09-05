Creek Fire grows to 45,500 acres with 0% containment, thousands of structures threatened

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire was first sparked on Friday evening and quickly exploded to 45,500 acres with 0% containment. There's no official word yet on the number of structures that may be damaged or destroyed, but an estimated 3,000 are still threatened.The fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.The blaze forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities. Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.Shaver LakeHuntington LakeCamp SierraBig CreekHigh Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds.Cascadel WoodsKinsman Flat SubdivisionMammoth PoolWhiskey FallsClover MeadowArnold MeadowsMinaretsAll campgrounds off Minarets RoadAll campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley RoadAn Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.Cressman RoadAuberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin RiverJose BasinAlder SpringMono Wind CasinoMeadow LakesMile HighAn evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.On Saturday night, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue declared a local emergency, which will go to the Governor's office after being ratified by the Board of Supervisors.