Creek Fire

Madera County deputies arrest 2 wanted suspects with guns, meth and bomb-making equipment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Department has arrested two people who were not allowed to be in an evacuation zone due to the Creek Fire Wednesday morning.

Officials say the 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman both had warrants for their arrests. During their search, deputies found illegal guns, meth and bomb-making equipment.

Both the man and woman are North Fork residents and authorities say they do not know if the bomb-making equipment has any relation to the fire.

The Fresno Bomb Squad is also responding to the incident and will further investigate.
