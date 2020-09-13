Creek Fire: Crews working to protect Madera County homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The work this US Forest Service crew is doing is tough.It's physically demanding and strenuous, but pay off, in the end, makes it all worth it.They're creating fire lines on Autumn Ridge Way in Madera County to slow the spread of the Creek Fire.Their work could save untouched areas of the Sierra National Forest and even homes.Crews from across the state and even out of the country are doing what they can to control the inferno."The progress they're making day by day, especially under these conditions, is really setting them up for success," says Creek Fire PIO Kenneth Furuno.Furuno came to the Central Valley from New York."Personally, coming from the New York City Fire Department in our time of need which we just commemorated yesterday (Friday), we had help from all over the place, so it is only fitting for us to be able to return that favor," he said.At the moment, there's a small area of containment in Madera County between Redinger Lake and Indian Creek."They are working up and down this line feverishly to stay ahead of this fire," Furuno said.As crews work to get a hand on the blaze, smoky conditions are both helping and hindering them.The smoke has slowed the fire's progress but makes it difficult to find flames."We know where they are on the maps, but getting into them, the area is not 100% safe for even us to be driving around in," Furuno said.Making the fire lines that this crew is creating that much more vital.