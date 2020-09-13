Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Crews working to protect Madera County homes

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The work this US Forest Service crew is doing is tough.

It's physically demanding and strenuous, but pay off, in the end, makes it all worth it.

They're creating fire lines on Autumn Ridge Way in Madera County to slow the spread of the Creek Fire.

Their work could save untouched areas of the Sierra National Forest and even homes.

Crews from across the state and even out of the country are doing what they can to control the inferno.

"The progress they're making day by day, especially under these conditions, is really setting them up for success," says Creek Fire PIO Kenneth Furuno.

Furuno came to the Central Valley from New York.

"Personally, coming from the New York City Fire Department in our time of need which we just commemorated yesterday (Friday), we had help from all over the place, so it is only fitting for us to be able to return that favor," he said.

At the moment, there's a small area of containment in Madera County between Redinger Lake and Indian Creek.

"They are working up and down this line feverishly to stay ahead of this fire," Furuno said.

As crews work to get a hand on the blaze, smoky conditions are both helping and hindering them.

The smoke has slowed the fire's progress but makes it difficult to find flames.

"We know where they are on the maps, but getting into them, the area is not 100% safe for even us to be driving around in," Furuno said.

Making the fire lines that this crew is creating that much more vital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countycreek firefire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Firefighter planning may save hundreds of homes from Creek Fire
Creek Fire: 196,667 acres burned with 8% containment
Fresno bakery selling cookies to raise money for firefighters battling Creek Fire
ABC30 broadcast signal disrupted, tune to channel 26.7
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 196,667 acres burned with 8% containment
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to meet with President Trump during Sacramento visit
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Creek Fire: 22 people stuck at Lake Florence, Lake Edison brought to safety
Firefighter planning may save hundreds of homes from Creek Fire
Child among 3 killed in southeast Fresno crash
SQF Complex Fire more than 68,000 acres with 12% containment
Show More
Creek Fire: Where you can donate food, necessities for evacuees
ABC30 broadcast signal disrupted, tune to channel 26.7
Creek Fire: Some Madera Co. residents stay behind to help first responders
Creek Fire: Family speechless after finding their home survived
Creek Fire: Clovis firefighter loses home, business to wildfire
More TOP STORIES News