Creek Fire: People trapped at Mammoth Pool campground as fire grows to 36,000 acres

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 168 is closed at Auberry Road Saturday morning as a fire burned near Shaver Lake, closing the area normally popular with tourists during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Officials with the Sierra National Forest say the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground has been compromised by the fire, trapping people in the area. They have been asked to shelter in place.

Fire crews and aircraft are actively working on gaining access to the area.

Forest Service officials say the fire, which they have named the Creek Incident, is burning in the Big Creek area between Shaver and Huntington Lakes.

Camp Sierra has been evacuated and evacuations are underway for the Big Creek community. Evacuations have also been ordered for all of Huntington Lake, and Kinsman Flat, Rock Creek and Fish Creek in Madera County.

No one will be allowed to travel up the four-lane to the Shaver Lake except for law enforcement and fire personnel.

ABC30 TRAFFIC

The fire has scorched at least 36,000 acres and is threatening 3,000 structures in the area.

Visitors already in town are being allowed to stay but could be told to evacuate if the fire spreads.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


Shaver Lake has also been closed to everyone except law enforcement.



A timelapse of satellite images show the plume of smoke from the Creek Fire quickly expanding.

CIRA/NOAA

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shaver lakehuntington lakeevacuationfirewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
24-year-old suspect shot in face by Fresno police, expected to survive
Man dead after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County
The 3 threats you need to be aware of this Labor Day weekend
5-year-old shot in leg at birthday party in southwest Fresno
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Fresno police rescue people in burning apartment
Armed group of men arrested after pursuit ends in central Fresno crash
Don't go to large gatherings this weekend, warns Fresno County
Show More
Be careful not to start fires this weekend: CAL FIRE
FCC men's basketball team on probation for 4 years
Hanford burglar arrested twice in 24 hours returns stolen items
2 Kings Co. schools allowed to reopen campuses
Over 86% of healthcare workers at Fresno County hospitals got the flu shot this year
More TOP STORIES News