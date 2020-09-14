Fresno woman creates free drawings of homes destroyed by Creek Fire

A Fresno woman is creating art in hopes of helping fire victims heal.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno woman is creating art in hopes of helping fire victims heal.

Kylee Conriquez is an art student at Humboldt State, and she worked for the Forest Service in the Sierra National Forest for years.

She started the Creek Fire Project last week to draw homes destroyed by the blaze free of charge.

"I have had people ask me if they can pay me for my time, but I much prefer for you to send donations to California Disaster Team or any families that have lost anything in this fire and Red Cross as well," Conriquez said.

Conriquez said she is currently able to draw about two homes a week. She is now looking for a local printing company that may be able to assist with the project.

Right now, she says there are eight homes on her list, but she will draw as many as requested.

