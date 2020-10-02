Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Family starts fund to help rebuild Shaver Lake community

The road to recovery will be a long one for Mountain communities impacted by the Creek Fire.
A new generation is planting new roots in Shaver Lake.

The recovery is beginning at Shaver Ranch where the McDonald family home once stood.

Jacqueline McDonald Pucheu and the Shaver McDonald family's roots go back to 1891 when C.B. Shaver first came to the area. This isn't the first time they've rebuilt after a fire.

They hope through the newly established Central Sierra Resiliency Fund, they can restore the community once again.

The resiliency council plans to take local control by prioritizing funding to meet the needs of the community in their long-term recovery.

John Mount says forest maintenance will be an important part.

As a former forester for SoCal Edison, Mount spent decades maintaining the area surrounding Shaver Lake through prescribed burns. He says because of that, much of the town was saved.


Recovery of the community's economy will largely involve China Peak Resort. Plans are underway to open Thanksgiving Weekend.

Despite some fire damage to the property, the resort is confident of a busy winter season.
China Peak plans to hire more than 100 seasonal employees this fall.

"If all the businesses survive, then the community survives," says Jennifer Brown with the resort.

Cressman's General store owner Ty Gillett is confident in the future too.


"Any tiny step forward is great right now," he says.

After losing his home and iconic Shaver Lake store to the Creek Fire, he says plans are being drawn up now for a new Cressman's.

He's eager to start serving the community in the next couple of months.

