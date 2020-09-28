SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the areas around Shaver Lake begin to repopulate, local businesses are preparing for residents - and eventually visitors - to return.
"We are already getting phone calls, today and yesterday we had so many, just asking if we were already open," said Angelina Cox. She and Lauren Patino were hard at work this weekend cleaning the Hungry Hut.
"When we came back, we pulled out the whole kitchen, all the grills, burners and everything and it was kinda nasty, but it was worth it," Cox said. The store has been empty for weeks after the town was evacuated due to the Creek Fire.
To help businesses prepare for customers to return, firefighters have been helping to clear trash and spoiled produce from the stores.
"We'll stop by every store and every business and we'll ask them, how can we help you guys," said Captain Emmanuel of Chavez with the Fresno Fire Department.
"They've just been so happy to see us there and we've been received with hugs and they're just so grateful to see us there."
"We want to put out a very big, big thank you out to all the firefighters, all the first responders, all the police, everybody," said Randi Terrio. She manages Bob's Market in Shaver Lake and has been helping prep the store for reopening. At this time, there's no date for a reopen, but they're getting ready for returning residents.
"People really love the Shaver area and they want to show their support, which I appreciate," she said.
Fire crews will be continuing to work with local businesses and helping them reopen in the coming days. Evacuation orders in parts of Shaver Lake have been lifted. For an up-to-date list of evacuation orders, click here.
Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
CREEK FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News