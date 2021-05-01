FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of agencies teamed up to offer assistance to people affected by the Creek Fire.
Several exhibitors gathered in Prather on Friday to offer their services as part of the Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative's mission to rebuild the mountain community.
Organizers say they hope their assistance will give the community the chance to feel whole once again.
RELATED: MOUNTAIN STRONG: SURVIVING THE CREEK FIRE
The collaborative is expected to plan more events in the coming weeks and months.
Resource fair held for those impacted by Creek Fire
CREEK FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News