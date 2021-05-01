Creek Fire

Resource fair held for those impacted by Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of agencies teamed up to offer assistance to people affected by the Creek Fire.

Several exhibitors gathered in Prather on Friday to offer their services as part of the Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative's mission to rebuild the mountain community.

Organizers say they hope their assistance will give the community the chance to feel whole once again.

The collaborative is expected to plan more events in the coming weeks and months.
