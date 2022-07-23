Sheds being built for property owners impacted by Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. -- Homeowners impacted by the Creek Fire are getting help to stay Mountain Strong.

Several organizations are taking action together by teaming up with the non-profit "Rebuild Our Sierra" to build sheds for property owners.

The group worked in the heat on the project that will make a big difference in the recovery of the mountain communities.

A $30,000 grant from the Sierra Resource Conservation District helped fund the sheds.

At least half of the residents who lost their homes are still living in travel trailers on their property.

Rebuild Sierra teamed up with several local organizations, including students at Fresno City College, who helped build the sheds.

The non-profit plans to donate 30 sheds to people in need.

