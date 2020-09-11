Creek Fire: Families heartbroken to see their homes destroyed

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chimneys and charred trees are the only things left standing in some of the smoky neighborhoods that were destroyed by the Creek Fire.More than 300 structures are gone - many of those homes.Crystal Van Aacken's home in the Dogwood subdivision near Shaver Lake was consumed by flames."It's just heartbreaking... there's no words to describe it," she says.Her family left the home on Saturday after seeing the smoke near the Shaver Lake dam.The power, however, stayed on and her Ring Camera caught the flames as they moved closer to her home.The many memories of meals, laughs, and holidays made in that home are all that remain.Unfortunately, that's the situation for many families who live on Alder Springs Road, as many of the homes there were also destroyed.Allyson Brooks was born and raised in the area and says her home holds a special place in her heart because it was built by her late father, Bob Brooks.Allyson knows her home was destroyed, but hadn't seen the damage in person.She gave our crew permission to go on her property, which had several buildings and we Facetimed her when we arrived to show her what was left behind.Her mom's house, her late dad's guitar shop and her house were burned to the ground.She also lost her favorite part of the property - her dad's office, which he also built by hand."Our community is suffering. Just keep us in your thoughts. Any help with rebuilding the community is so appreciated," she says.