Valley woman designs special T-shirt to help Creek Fire evacuees

T-shirts created in Central California are spreading a special message while giving back to victims of the Creek Fire.A graphic designer whose own mother lost her home to the fire donated the designs to create 'Mountain Strong' T-shirts.She teamed up with a local group who is now printing the message on t-shirts, keychains, and decals.All of the money is being donated to Cross-City Missions, who is working directly with the Red Cross to help fire victims.The T-shirts are $20 and keychains start at $13. The decals are for $2.So far they've raised about $1,600 and do not have any plans to stop any time soon. Click here to purchase these items.