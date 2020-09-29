Valley woman designs special T-shirt to help Creek Fire evacuees

T-shirts created in Central California are spreading a special message while giving back to victims of the Creek Fire.
A graphic designer whose own mother lost her home to the fire donated the designs to create 'Mountain Strong' T-shirts.
She teamed up with a local group who is now printing the message on t-shirts, keychains, and decals.
All of the money is being donated to Cross-City Missions, who is working directly with the Red Cross to help fire victims.
The T-shirts are $20 and keychains start at $13. The decals are for $2.
So far they've raised about $1,600 and do not have any plans to stop any time soon.
Click here to purchase these items.
