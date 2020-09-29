Creek Fire

Valley woman designs special T-shirt to help Creek Fire evacuees

T-shirts created in Central California are spreading a special message while giving back to victims of the Creek Fire.

A graphic designer whose own mother lost her home to the fire donated the designs to create 'Mountain Strong' T-shirts.

She teamed up with a local group who is now printing the message on t-shirts, keychains, and decals.

All of the money is being donated to Cross-City Missions, who is working directly with the Red Cross to help fire victims.

The T-shirts are $20 and keychains start at $13. The decals are for $2.

So far they've raised about $1,600 and do not have any plans to stop any time soon.

Click here to purchase these items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymadera countycreek fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
Creek Fire: Water deliveries from dams might be affected due to evacuations
Auberry library reopens to public after Creek Fire forced closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,744 acres burned, 54% contained
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Man shot to death in west central Fresno
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
SQF Complex: Homeowners hope for federal aid to help recovery
Valley air about to get worse as wildfire smoke has nowhere to go
Show More
Fresno County investing millions to build new sheriff substation
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Microsoft sees service improvements after outage
COVID-19 home building means more office and learning space
Creek Fire: Water deliveries from dams might be affected due to evacuations
More TOP STORIES News