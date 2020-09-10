Creek Fire is one of the 20 largest wildfires in California's history

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6416416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The spread of the Creek Fire has been staggering. It burned 45,000 acres on day one, 36,000 the next day, 48,000 more acres on day three, then 21,000 more acres.

The 2020 fire season has been record-breaking, in not only the total amount of acres burned at just over 3 million, but also 6 of the top 20 largest wildfires in California history have occurred this year. pic.twitter.com/CmmhH5wTVX — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 10, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire is now listed as one of the biggest wildfires to burn in California's history, CAL FIRE officials said on Thursday.The raging fire, which is now more than 175,000 acres and has forced 45,000 people from their homes in Madera and Fresno counties, ranked 17th on CAL FIRE's largest wildfires list.The Creek Fire has quickly become the second-largest wildfire to burn in the Sierra Nevada, and one of the fastest spreading. Only the 2013 Rim Fire was bigger, and scorched 257,314 acres.Five other wildfires currently burning have also ranked as some of the largest in state history, with the August Complex Fire in Northern California topping it.The SCU Lightning Complex, LNU Lightning Complex, Elkhorn, and the North Complex, all of which are also burning in Northern California, were among those listed, too.California has had a record-breaking wildfire season with more than 3.1 million acres of land torched by flames just this year. CAL FIRE officials say the blazes have killed 12 people and destroyed 3,900 structures.